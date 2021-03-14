BlackRock Inc. Purchases 357,849 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $57,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 966.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $20.02 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

