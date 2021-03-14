BlackRock Inc. Purchases 78,873 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,440,623 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of The Bancorp worth $60,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 213,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $486,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $23.53 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. Analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

