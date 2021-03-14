BlackRock Inc. Takes $62.76 Million Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,249,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,760,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,542,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.47 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $73.52.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

