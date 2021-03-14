BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the February 11th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

