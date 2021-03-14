Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 214.9% from the February 11th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 72,877 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 195,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 101.5% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 37,272 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 30,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the period.

Shares of MYC opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

