BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the February 11th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,201 shares during the last quarter.

BSE remained flat at $$14.30 during trading on Friday. 19,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,549. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

