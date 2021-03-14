BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the February 11th total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 27.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 431,341 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 39,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 68,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $831.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

