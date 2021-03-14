BLink Price Tops $0.0200 on Major Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. One BLink token can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. BLink has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $189,342.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.19 or 0.00645603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00035316 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,511,234 tokens. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

