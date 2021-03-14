Blockpass (PASS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,385.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.31 million and $1,385.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00048674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00645709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00070579 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00034672 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

