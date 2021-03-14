Blue Whale EXchange Price Tops $0.0633 (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 72.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $11,664.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 93.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.72 or 0.00642440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

Blue Whale EXchange is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,940,173 coins. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation. The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

