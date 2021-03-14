BMO Capital Markets Boosts Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$8.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.59.

Get Shawcor alerts:

TSE SCL opened at C$7.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The firm has a market cap of C$512.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.