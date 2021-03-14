BMO Capital Markets Increases Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $38.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.16% from the stock’s current price.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

BLDP stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 605.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 142,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,987,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12,363.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 211,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 210,180 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

