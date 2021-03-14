Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$4.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$3.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNE. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a na rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.75.

BNE stock opened at C$4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$146.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$4.68.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,084,254.81. In the last three months, insiders have bought 92,800 shares of company stock valued at $225,823.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

