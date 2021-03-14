Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS BOZTY opened at $20.73 on Friday. Boozt AB has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

