BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 617.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 72,799 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Insiders have sold a total of 9,296 shares of company stock worth $406,301 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.