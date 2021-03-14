BOScoin Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $4,217.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 70.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000130 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

