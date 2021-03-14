BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HSBC cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

Shares of BP stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of BP by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

