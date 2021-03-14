Brandon O’brien Sells 2,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,127.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CorVel stock opened at $109.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $110.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $28,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

