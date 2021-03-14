British Land (LON:BLND) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $430.58

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 430.58 ($5.63) and traded as high as GBX 513.60 ($6.71). British Land shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.66), with a volume of 1,338,558 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 438.10 ($5.72).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 471.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 430.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.49.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £12,731.63 ($16,633.96). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,656 shares of company stock worth $1,303,190.

British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

