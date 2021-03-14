Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to announce $495.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $494.24 million to $497.00 million. Belden posted sales of $463.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

NYSE BDC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

In other news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Belden by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Belden by 3.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Belden by 13.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 9.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

