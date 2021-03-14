Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.48). Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $349,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,301,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,381,000 after purchasing an additional 295,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

