Brokerages Anticipate Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

CNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $2,034,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 279.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNS traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,171. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

