Brokerages Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post $436.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $463.30 million and the lowest is $420.79 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $845.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%.

MD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,888 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,879 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 106.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,324 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MEDNAX by 631.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after buying an additional 1,369,798 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MD traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 907,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,415. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

