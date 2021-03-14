Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.32 Billion

Brokerages predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $12.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.91 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $9.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $48.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 billion to $49.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $50.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.75 billion to $52.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.