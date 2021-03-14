Brokerages Expect Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hallador Energy’s earnings. Hallador Energy reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallador Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hallador Energy.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNRG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.00. 243,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,196. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.21.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

