Brokerages Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORMP. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORMP traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 520,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,097. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $276.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.