Brokerages Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. The First of Long Island reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIC shares. Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The First of Long Island by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 141,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 58,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $502.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.