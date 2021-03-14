Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to report sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $870,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $920,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $830,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBLT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 314,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,311. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

