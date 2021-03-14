Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $125.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,332. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average is $127.32. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.