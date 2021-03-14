Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target at $2,056.69

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,070.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $50.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,050.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,019.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,747.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

