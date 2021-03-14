Brokerages Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price at $133.61

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 85,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 267,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,969,000 after purchasing an additional 195,872 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 277.6% during the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.03. 88,105,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,940,680. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

