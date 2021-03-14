Brokerages Set Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Target Price at GBX 921.11

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 921.11 ($12.03).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BVIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 14,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16), for a total value of £114,568.28 ($149,684.19). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52 shares of company stock valued at $41,719.

BVIC stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 842.50 ($11.01). 312,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a one year high of GBX 889 ($11.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 799.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 805.26.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

