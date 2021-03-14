Brokerages Set ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Target Price at $52.55

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

