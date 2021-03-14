Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Price Target at GBX 345.75

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 345.75 ($4.52).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 351 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 315.20 ($4.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 312.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 301.08. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 225.40 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

