Brokerages Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Target Price at $10.14

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETRN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.06. 2,103,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,045. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

