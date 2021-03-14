Brokerages Set First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT at $135.53

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.53.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $174.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.26 and a 200-day moving average of $136.56. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $180.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

