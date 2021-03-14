Brokerages Set Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target at $8.17

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 213,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services stock remained flat at $$6.47 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.