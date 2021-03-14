Brokerages Set Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) PT at $45.25

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on STTK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,923,000.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $38.24 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

