Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT at C$25.96

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.96.

SRU.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.58. 760,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,581. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.58 and a 12-month high of C$27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.97.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

