Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Target Price at €9.45

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.58 ($11.27).

Several brokerages have recently commented on UCG. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

