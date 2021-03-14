Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price at $99.63

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Woodward stock opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $127.91. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.11.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $240,713.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $904,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,188,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $83,850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

