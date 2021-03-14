Brokers Offer Predictions for Cytosorbents Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cytosorbents in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

CTSO opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.96 million, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 407,749 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 53,618 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

