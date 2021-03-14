Brokers Offer Predictions for Transphorm, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Transphorm in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transphorm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $6.70 on Friday. Transphorm has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.