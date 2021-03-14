Brokers Set Expectations for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLXN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

FLXN stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07.

In related news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

