Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after buying an additional 436,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $31,601,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,595.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 361,709 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

