BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.71.

DOOO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of DOOO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.64. 80,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,392. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

