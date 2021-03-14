BTC Lite (BTCL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $108.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $123,614.85 and $108.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00048370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.08 or 0.00641871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00034710 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

