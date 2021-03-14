Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.70.

Bumble stock opened at $69.26 on Thursday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

