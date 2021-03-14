Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,697 ($22.17).

BRBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total transaction of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57). Also, insider Debra L. Lee bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,970 ($11,719.36).

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded up GBX 136.50 ($1.78) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,123 ($27.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,152. The company has a market capitalization of £8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,805.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,670.51. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.