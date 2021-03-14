Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.